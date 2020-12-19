Lakers earn comeback win over Suns, finish 4-0 in preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers finished preseason play on a positive note, riding a second-half comeback to defeat the Phoenix Suns on the road Friday, 114-113.

The Lakers finished exhibition play at 4-0 overall. They trailed by as many as 21 points but worked their way back into it and took a lead early in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis got their most game action in the preseason, playing into the third quarter. James finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. But he also had eight turnovers.

Getting out of the game healthy and in one piece seemed to be the top priority for head coach Frank Vogel and the Lakers on this night, particularly with the start of the regular season on Tuesday.

Top player: Davis led all scorers with 35 points, including 19 in the third quarter. Davis shot 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, including a buzzer beater from the wing at the end of the third.

What I liked: Talen Horton-Tucker had another solid game, finishing with 12 points. Alfonzo McKinnie got his first action with the Lakers, playing the final three minutes.

What I disliked: The Lakers had trouble slowing down the hot-shooting Suns early on. Phoenix finished the game at 41 percent from beyond the arc (18-of-44). Devin Booker was a one-man wrecking crew, pouring in 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

Injuries: Guard Dennis Schröder still had a little swelling in his injured his left ankle and did not play against the Suns as the Lakers make sure he’s available for the season opener on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.



They said it: “Marc is amazing. He’s a great guy to be around. You can see, just when you’re talking to the group and talking hoops, just the intelligence factor. There’s a lot of smart guys in this league that are intelligent, but it can displaced, but he’s a guy that gets it. He understands how the pieces fit with this team.” – Vogel on Marc Gasol.