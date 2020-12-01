Jared Dudley reportedly returns to Lakers on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to keep its core group of players that helped them win an NBA title last season around by signing center Jared Dudley to a one-year, $2.6 million deal, according to ESPN.

Dudley was used sparingly last season, playing 45 games for the Lakers and nine games during the postseason. However, he’s considered a good glue guy in terms of the team’s culture and could see more minutes early on due to the short turnaround this offseason.

Entering his 14h season, Dudley averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds for his NBA career.

Counting the eventual addition of Anthony Davis once he signs his deal, the Lakers currently have 13 players on their roster as training camp is set to begin December 1.