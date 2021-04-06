NewsSI.com
Report: Lakers to sign shooting guard Ben McLemore

Lakers need perimeter scoring help with LeBron James out
According to The Athletic, shooter Ben McLemore has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to fill the team’s final roster spot.

The Los Angeles Times reports the deal is for the rest of the season.

The Lakers have not confirmed either report.

The Houston Rockets released McLemore last week. The 6-foot-3, 28-year-old shooting guard averaged 7.4 points and two rebounds a contest in 32 games for the Rockets this season.

McLemore shot just 33 percent from the 3-point line this year. However, McLemore had shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc for the past two seasons before this year.

The Lakers could use some perimeter shooting help. They have struggled to score with LeBron James and Anthony Davis nursing injuries. 

Specifically, the Lakers are scuffling from the 3-point line, averaging 33.4 percent from beyond the arc over the last 10 games, No. 26 in the NBA.

The Lakers open a five-game road swing Tuesday afternoon with a game against the undermanned Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Fla. 

