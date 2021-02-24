Lakers unveil second half of NBA regular-season schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the team’s second half schedule beginning after the All-Star game in Atlanta on March 7.

The Lakers last game before the All-Star break is March 3 in Sacramento. The Lakers play 35 games in the second half to finish out the NBA’s 72-game schedule and are one of five teams to not have a game postponed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic so far this season.

L.A.’s first game back from the break is a March 12 home contest against the Indiana Pacers, so the team (minus LaBron James, a starter in the All-Star Game) will get a much-needed, nine-day break away from the hardwood.

The Lakers have another, seven-game road trip during the second half of the season, starting in Sacramento on April 2 and finishing at Charlotte on April 13. The schedule also includes eight sets of back-to-back games, along with home contests against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 25 and the Denver Nuggets on May 3.

The last game of the season for the Lakers will take play on Sunday, May 16 at New Orleans.

The Lakers are scheduled to play on national television 15 times in the second half of the season, bringing their total to 31 national television appearances in 2020-21.

Here’s a look at the full, second-half schedule: