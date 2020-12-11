Conditioning, adjusting to arena without fans a focus for Lakers in preseason

LOS ANGELES -- Frontline players LeBron James and Anthony Davis will not play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the team’s preseason opener on Friday against their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

Along with that, Vogel said he’s still working though what players will and will not hit the floor, and that includes new additions like Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schröder and Wesley Matthews.

“As far as tomorrow (Friday) goes, Anthony and LeBron will not play and some of the new guys are still to be determined,” Vogel said. “We have not made final decisions on which guys are going to play which games, other than Anthony and LeBron will not play tomorrow.”

With the team less than a week into the training camp, Vogel said the final score is not a concern right now as he quickly tries to get his team ready for the start of the regular season on Dec. 22.

“For me it’s about our guys getting some opportunities to grow their conditioning, to get used to their game environment of no fans in the building -- in an arena,” Vogel said. “And for our guys to get their feet wet in terms of the habits were trying to build in training camp.

“It really isn’t about winning or losing, especially this early on, in the preseason. It’s about getting everybody the right opportunities. Enough work, but not too much work. That’s what is going to be a successful game for me.”

Gasol said he has not been told if he will play on Friday, but he’s preparing as if he’ll get time against the Clippers.

“I’m getting ready to play,” Gasol said. “It’s going to be up to Coach (Vogel). He’s managing the rotations and how to stagger the team to get ready for opening night. So, I’ll leave it completely up to him, and it’s his decision.”

Vogel said he had almost a full group of players at practice on Thursday. Alphonzo McKinnie is still out with an excused absence, Vogel said.

The Lakers will have a shootaround before Friday’s game at the team’s facility in El Segundo. But on Sunday because it’s an early game, Vogel said they will have a walk-thru shootaround at Staples Center.

Asked about any defining characteristics that have emerged from his team since the start of camp, Vogel pointed to basketball movement and team speed.

“I do the like the IQ of passing of this group,” Vogel said. “The ability for us to move the basketball is something that sticks out. I think our speed sticks out -- with regard to someone like Dennis Schröder being on the floor for big minutes.

“He (Schröder) enhances our speed on both sides of the ball. Our containing ability, our ability to fly around the floor like we did in the playoffs last year. As well as his ability to push in the open court and get into the paint is really a different dynamic for us.”