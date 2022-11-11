Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook

$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham.

Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.

So could he actually be a trade asset now, not a burden for rival teams to take on via trade?

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reveals that your Los Angeles Lakers have been receiving inquiries about potential trades that would include Russell Westbrook. Haynes cautions that these calls are "not at a serious stage," which would seem to indicate that a Westbrook deal is not immediately forthcoming.

That's a massive leap from Westbrook being virtually radioactive as a player of value to rival teams in the offseason.

It's no secret that L.A. would like to move on from Westbrook's deal at some point. The big crux appears to be Brodie's prohibitively pricey contract. It has been generally assumed that Los Angeles would need to attach at least one of its two available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to get any deal done.

Would a team genuinely want to add Westbrook, overpaid for his new sixth man role but thriving in it nonetheless, and be okay with his price tag? It still feels unlikely to this writer that another club would be okay trading for the nine-time All-Star on an expiring contract without getting some kind of tantalizing draft capital in return.

The 6'3" point guard still seemingly has plenty left to give. It's exciting that other teams appreciate that and might be interested in actually keeping him around, not just using him to match salaries in a trade centered around the Lakers' picks and then waiving Westbrook. The question now becomes, will another team be willing to take him on without needing too much more from L.A.? Could the Lakers get away with shipping out a boat load of high second-round picks plus Westbrook?