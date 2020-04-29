Laker JaVale McGee Washes Hands With Daughter to DJ Khaled Rap Song In PSA

Lakers center JaVale McGee partnered with Dove and Uninterrupted in a public service announcement to promote hand washing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram video, McGee and his three-year-old daughter Genevieve thoroughly was their hands together as McGee grooves to DJ Khaled's song "We the cleanest."

“Teamed up with @uninterrupted and @dovemencare on this new @DJKhaled PSA handwashing song. We are loving it! #WashToCare #partner," McGee wrote on Instagram.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 and McGee has kept busy helping charities, playing video games, spending time with his family and working out.

He recently tweeted that he was playing the video game "Call of Duty" and the official "Call of Duty" Twitter account messaged him back saying, “Show ‘em what you got.”

A fan on Twitter added: “Even a big guy like you u (sic) can hide well in COD HAHA.”

McGee also retweeted a video of him defending LeBron James when he played for Cleveland, writing, “I miss basketball!!!!!” James beat him off the dribble and passed to the wing but McGee recovered to contest the shot.

McGee also asked his followers if they remembered when people were able to shake hands. He called that a “dope time.”