Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: “We Want To Fight For What’s Ours”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is among the NBA players who want to resume the season right now.

Caldwell-Pope believes the Lakers are primed to win an NBA title, which would be the franchise's first since 2010.

In a recent interview with Chris McGee on Spectrum’s Access SportsNet, Caldwell-Pope discussed the importance of finishing the season, which was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really, from training camp, we believed we had a chance of winning it,” Caldwell-Pope said. “As the season kept going, that chance got even higher. Our mindset was that we want to get where we need to be and we want to win this thing. This (pandemic) happened, which backfired on us. Just talking to my teammates here and there, it’s still our mindset. We want to fight for what’s ours.”

Caldwell-Pope, who is currently at his home in Atlanta, hopes things start back up and the Lakers, who are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, can finish what they started.

“I’m ready. I’m so excited,” Caldwell-Pope said. “If we can start like now, I’ll be on a plane back to L.A. ready to go. We were fighting for something. We had the team to do it. I really believed in our team and what we were fighting for. If we can resume that and continue to fight, I would love that.”

A championship would mean everything to Caldwell-Pope, who was averaging 9.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals a game before the season was paused.

“It means a lot just even thinking about it, talking to close friends and even my agent (because) this is what I’ve been wanting for a while, to even be put in a position to win a championship and to be put in a position to show what I can do on a championship team,” Caldwell-Pope said. “It’d mean a lot, that’s why I’m ready to get back to this war, this fight that we had and finish it off.”