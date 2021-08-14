Laker Legend Magic Johnson Turns 62

It Has Almost Been 30 Years Since Johnson Announced His Retirement

Laker legend Magic Johnson celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

Back when Johnson announced his HIV diagnosis at 32, the general consensus of people at the time thought the worse of it. With the lack of knowledge of the disease then, people had no way of knowing he would still be living in good health 30 years later.

This morning, the gregarious champion let us know he was enjoying the start of his birthday. Without a doubt, the gregarious Hall of Famer will definitely give updates on how the rest of his birthday went.

Johnson recently returned cruising the Mediterranean with his wife Cookie and other celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J. In typical Magic fashion, he let all of us know what a fabulous time he was having.

Recently, an upcoming Magic Johnson docuseries has been shopped around to be picked up by streaming networks with Peacock in the lead for $25 million. Directed by The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa, the docuseries goes in-depth on Johnson’s legendary career, with interviews from his teammates, associates, and family.

The Magic Man compiled averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists, winning 3 Finals MVPs, 12x All Star, while leading the Showtime Lakers to 5 NBA Titles.

Here’s hoping to continued great health for the Laker great. Keep tweeting and doing Magic things, but please steer clear from the front office business of the Lakers.