Laker News: LeBron James continues to live rent-free in the sad head of Skip Bayless

What is it this time, Skip? Well this time it was the topic of pulling up from the NBA logo and taking a very long three-point shot. Known as "the logo 3," it has been made famous by guards Steph Curry and Damian Lillard. Skip Bayless, like a passive aggressive ex-girlfriend, started with a compliment by pointing out that LeBron may have been the pioneer of this difficult shot. Then, he went full Skip Bayless.

While it may contain factual information, (facts are not typically something Skip uses in his narratives) it continues to be absurd cherry-picking for Skip, who never misses an opportunity to take potshots at a 4-time NBA champion, 4-time Finals MVP, 4-time MVP, 17-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and 13 time All-NBA First Team player. No NBA legend has ever gotten as much criticism from one commentator.

Let's be honest here. We're talking about Skip Bayless. A man who blamed LeBron James for the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron obviously was not even playing in these finals. That's a pretty low take and a cheap way to get people to read your tweets and watch whatever sports, nerf-crossfire type of show Skip has these days.

One could list 20+ examples of Skip Bayless taking shots at LeBron needlessly, but this one always stands out.

When Ray Allen hit the famous shot in the 2013 NBA finals to all but seal the victory, Skip Bayless could not help but chirp that Ray Allen had to bail out LeBron so that LeBron could have his title. This typically short-sighted opinion by Skip ignores that LeBron had a great 4th-quarter, and whose final line was a triple double of 32/10/11. This to say nothing of the many greats (including the GOAT Michael Jordan) who had plenty of games won by their teammates.

Pointing out Skip's logical blunders and hole-filled narratives about LeBron James could fill a novel. The only question is when is enough going to be enough for Skip Bayless when it comes to LeBron James? The answer is probably retirement. Not LeBron's retirement; Skip will continue to talk as long as there is a microphone or a mirror in front of him. Skip Bayless will likely never stop taking shots at LeBron until he retires.

Or until there is nobody left to listen to him.