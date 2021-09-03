Laker News: Natalia Bryant Takes Inspiration from Her Late Father, Kobe Bryant

Recently, Natalia Bryant did an interview with IMG Models. The 18-year-old Natalia who is a model for IMG is hoping to pursue a career in the movie industry because she has a passion for movies that she shared with her late father, NBA legend Kobe Bryant. When asked who her motivation was, she said it was her father.

"My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on, like, movie marathons. And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months, anywhere we'd go we'd just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are. Like, oh my gosh, that architecture reminds me of, like, this piece from this film. So, it's just things like that, it just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this, forever."

She even said that her father Kobe inspired her to conquer her fear of swimming with sharks. "My dad convinced me," Bryant said. "But it was like, when I was really little, so I asked him, 'Are they nice sharks?' and he's like, 'Yeah, that one's really nice.'"

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018, for a film called "Dear Basketball." Natalia said she wants to follow in her father's footsteps.

"I'm not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but that's on my list," Bryant said.

One thing is for sure. If Natalia Bryant puts her mind to it, the Mamba blood lives on through her.