Lakers Andre Ingram Reflects on His Experience on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Back in 2018, Andre Ingram lived out one of his dreams, when he finally suited up in an NBA game after spending 11 years in the G-League. For many people, fulfilling one dream come true experience in a lifetime is already life fulfilling.

Not for Andre Ingram.

Earlier this month, an episode aired of Ingram appearing as a guest on the popular national syndicate game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ show. To add the cherry on top, he won and went home with $31,750 in earnings.

Ingram talked in-depth with the Athletic’s David Aldridge and offered a detailed account of his experience from auditioning to winning the entire game the night he appeared.

“I just seem to remember I couldn’t stop smiling. I couldn’t control myself. Cheeks were hurting afterwards. Quite surreal that he says that. I’m just in that moment. I’m just taking it all in, like they say. I guess it’s easier to do that when you’ve been having some success with it. I was just genuinely enjoying, at that point, everything about it. Just happy that that’s Pat Sajak, that it’s Vanna White, ’cause you know how long they’ve been doing it. Who’s to say they won’t have another host soon? So to meet them, that’s the show that I wanted to be on.”

Ingram went into detail about his approach with the different hangman style puzzles he went through. Ingram had a chance to tack on an extra $39,000 in the bonus round but failed to get the word of ‘BLIZZARD’ before the 10-second count ran out.

He was not too bummed about it. After all, he still net about $32,000, a nice chunk of change when comparing it to his $50,000 salary in the G-League.

Just like anything in California, Ingram acknowledges that Uncle Sam will come knocking and take a nice chunk of his earnings, but still, he isn’t too mad about it.