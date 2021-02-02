Anthony Davis powers Lakers over Hawks

Anthony Davis had another strong game, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in his team’s final contest of a 7-game road trip.

Davis finished with 25 points and three blocks, but he also had five turnovers. LeBron James totaled 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Lakers improved to 16-6 on the season and 5-2 on the team’s longest road trip of the season. The Hawks fell to 10-10 on the year.

Los Angeles improved to a league-best 12-2 on the road this season.

The Lakers used a 16-0 run to seize control of the game, taking an 86-76 lead with 8:52 left in the game, and held off a late rally by Atlanta at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the win. The Lakers did it with defense, forcing 17 Atlanta turnovers and turning those miscues into 21 points.

Playing against his old team, Lakers point guard Dennis Schröder finished with 16 points and three assists.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 25 points and 16 assists. Former Laker Rajon Rondo totaled five points, three steals and two assists for the Hawks.

Top player: Montrezl Harrell posted double digits in scoring for a second straight game off the bench, finishing with 19 points.

What I liked: The Lakers had a 18-6 advantage in fast break points. Los Angeles finished with a 54-50 advantage in paint points and shot 20-of-24 (83 percent) from the free throw line.

What I did not like: Lakers finished 7-of-23 (30 percent) from beyond the arc.

Injuries: Jared Dudley missed his 12th game in a row with right calf soreness.

They said it: “I like to separate it, to be honest. I think you can from a post-mortem standpoint, evaluate the trip in its totality after the fact. But while you’re in, this is the only game that matters -- it doesn’t matter if it’s the first game of the trip or the last game on the trip, this is the only game that matters for us tonight.” – Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his team’s approach L.A.’s seven-game road trip.