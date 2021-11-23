Lakers: Anthony Davis Questionable for Tuesday's Game Against Knicks

The Lakers already knew they were going to be missing LeBron James for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. It now appears that the Lakers may be missing their other team leader, Anthony Davis.

Before the "Day to Davis" jokes start being made, there is nothing a person can do about catching the flu. It's officially flu season, and sometimes catching it can feel more random than anything else. It's good to see that it's not COVID-related, however. Davis won't have to deal with the mandatory exclusion period and thankfully won't have to deal with the potential long-term effects of COVID.

The Lakers without Davis or James is a bleak outlook, though. Russell Westbrook will almost certainly run the floor and have an absurd stat line, and he will have to do all of the heavy lifting. Carmelo Anthony will most likely have to play heavier minutes than normal. At the risk of beating a dead horse, Anthony's age and overall mileage are high. Anthony will answer the call, but it's continuing to be a lot to ask. We will also be likely to see more DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard. Howard has been terrific off the bench in limited minutes, but Jordan's effectiveness has passed him by. That said, Westbrook's best skill is getting the best out of the players around him.

The Lakers have a chance.