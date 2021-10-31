Lakers: Austin Reaves Beat Malik Monk in  High School Championship 8 Years Ago, And They Won't Forget It

The Lakers have some new faces this year, many of which are already contributing at a high level. The sudden ride of Austin Reaves has been a welcomed sight, especially early on with injuries slowing the team down.

Malik Monk was also picked up by the Lakers this offseason, signing him to a deal in August. But both Monk and Reaves have a deep connection that started in Arkansas and culminated under the bright lights of Staples Center.

The OC Register's Kyle Goon spoke with both Arkansas natives about their journey here and they one time they crossed paths. Back in 2014, Reaves' High School team took down Malik's in a State Championship Game. But Malik wanted to make one thing known.

We were both ninth-graders then. But he didn’t contribute for sure. I want that spelled out.

Reaves laughed at that one and pointed out that he had just three points in that game while Monk put up 25 or so. But all jokes aside, it's pretty incredible that the two players come from such small towns in Arkansas and met up with the Lakers.

It’s not just that we both made it to the NBA; it’s that we play for the biggest organization ever to play the game. I don’t think anything like this will ever happen again.

Both guys have been huge for the Lakers' limited success early on. Reaves has seen his minutes build up since the start of the season and Monk hit a crucial go-ahead shot in the win over the Spurs.

When the roster is completely healthy, chances are they will see their minutes decline. But both of these Arkansas stars are going to be big pieces of Frank Vogel's bench if they want another Championship.