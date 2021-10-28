Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Lakers: Austin Reaves Goes Back to His College Home, And His Father Couldn't Be Prouder

    Lakers game for Reaves on Thursday night was a sort of a homecoming.
    Author:

    Despite the Lakers' ugliest (or most tragic) loss of the year to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the game had a much greater significance for Lakers' rookie Austin Reaves. While Reaves may have been born and raised in Arkansas, he spent his collegiate years in Oklahoma. He played for two years at Wichita State and then his junior and senior college years at Oklahoma.

    Such a homecoming meant Reaves father, Bryan Reaves, was in the crowd. Bryan Reaves spoke with Mike Trudell and he spoke with such pride and happiness. Bryan Reaves himself also played college basketball.

    "It's just been amazing, to be honest with you and we're just really blessed that he's having this opportunity and the Lakers giving him the opportunity to be able to pursue his dreams of playing in the NBA. Spencer plays overseas in Germany which we're really proud of him. Austin has had that dream of doing this and just really appreciate the Lakers giving him a chance to pursue his dream."

    The Laker connection doesn't stop there for the Reaves family. Lakers sharpshooter Malik Monk went to high school in Arkansas and played against Austin Reaves in a state championship. Reaves father had a clear memory of this and spoke highly of Monk's skills.

    Read More

    "Well the thing about that...if Malik would have taken the ball down the court the last play that they had, they would have won the game, but somebody else took the shot. We were fortunate to get a turnover and we had a guy make his layup and then hit two free throws to win the game."

    Seeing your child succeed at pursuing their ultimate dream is what every parent strives to do for their kids. The Lakers may have had a really ugly loss, but this interview and seeing Reaves play in front of his dad was the high point. 

    Reaves looks to continue to get playing time as his coaches and peers sing his praises about his effort and dedication.

