Lakers: Avery Bradley Out Tonight After MRI Reveals a UCL Sprain in His Thumb

The Lakers will take on the Kings up in Sacramento tonight. Coming off of a win over the Pistons, Los Angeles will be looking to get back into the win column. It's a good week for that to happen with them only playing two games against a pair of struggling teams.

But the Lakers will have to do it slightly shorthanded. Avery Bradley is officially listed as out for the contest against the Kings. Bradley sustained a thumb injury in the win over the Pistons on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

An MRI revealed that Bradley had sustained a sprained UCL in his right thumb. He went scoreless in the win over the Pistons and missed all four of his three-point opportunities.

Obviously, the concern right now is about his availability moving forward. There has been no word yet on if surgery would be required for the thumb injury, but he will undergo some more medical testing when the team comes back to Los Angeles.

Bradley has been a decent addition for the Lakers this year, especially with health being such an issue across the roster. He's shooting 35 percent from three-point range and hasn't quite been the defensive threat that they had hoped.

He's putting up a 109.3 defensive rating for the Lakers this year which is the fourth-worst mark on the team. But not having him available off of the bench long-term would certainly be a complication for Frank Vogel