Lakers Blow A 32-Point Night From LeBron James, Fall To Kings 116-111

Tonight, your Los Angles Lakers sans Anthony Davis commemorated Dr. Jerry Buss Night at Crypto.com Arena by throwing away a very winnable game late to a visiting Sacramento Kings team missing perhaps its best player, All-Star center Domantas Sabonis.

LA galloped to an early lead behind the ageless play of superstar power forward LeBron James. One superlative two-way sequence helped kick the quarter into high gear, with the Lakers leading by just a point, 17-16. King James turned a block on Harrison Barnes into a dunk on the other end.

The Lakers went on to outscore the Kings, 22-12, through the rest of the quarter. James scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor. Three bench players (Westbrook, Nunn and Gabriel) each had six points a pop. Rookie shooting guard Max Christie even made an appearance in the first quarter again, as Darvin Ham continues to tinker with his rotations.

During the start of the second quarter, things continued apace, with the Lakers leading comfortably, while even Russell Westbrook got cooking:

Unfortunately for LA, that's about when De'Aaron Fox woke up. He helped the Kings capitalize on a late-quarter Lakers scoring drought that lasted for over three minutes). The Kings outscored LA 33-21 in the frame, as the Lakers' shooting luck in the first quarter evaporated in the second. At the half, Sacramento led by a point, 61-60. Fox led all scorers with 20 points at the break, while James had 18 of his own on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe.

Sacramento got off to a blistering start in the third quarter, and eventually eked out an 88-75 advantage with 2:16 remaining in the frame. A trio of Lakers guards willed the club back into the game late, as the offense Russell Westbrook, Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn and the defense of Troy Brown Jr. helped Los Angeles close on an 8-2 run. This trimmed the Kings' lead to 90-82 heading into the final period.

Westbrook and Christie carried over their hot third-quarter finish (one bricked early shot clock Westbrook triple notwithstanding) in the fourth. Westbrook made... back-to-back threes for some reason (he's shooting 29.4% from deep this season).

At one point, Darvin Ham tried a rotation with LeBron James jumping center against fill-in Sacramento starter Richaun Holmes for a mega-small ball lineup of 6'3" Westbrook at the point, 6'3" Dennis Schroder at shooting guard, 6'2" Kendrick Nunn at... small forward, 6'6" Juan Toscano-Anderson at power forward, and 6'9" LeBron at the five spot. He almost had no choice, as while starting center Thomas Bryant has had a great run on offense lately, he's just not much of a defender.

The two teams were fairly level heading into the final minute, but some major defensive gaffes courtesy of Westbrook and former All-Defensive First Teamer Patrick Beverley, along with a few blown offensive opportunities, from the Lakers doomed the home team.

James led the way for LA in the loss with 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting, nine assists and eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

With the loss, LA falls to a 20-25 record on the season.