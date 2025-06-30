All Lakers

Lakers ‘Bracing' to Lose Dorian Finney-Smith to West Rival

Ricardo Sandoval

Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly ‘bracing' themselves to lose their forward Dorian Finney-Smith to their West rival, the Houston Rockets.  

Dan Woike of The Athletic shared the news. 

“The loss of a valuable wing like Finney-Smith — and a beloved teammate of Dončić — will create a void on the perimeter, but his exit will open up a pathway for the Lakers to be aggressive targeting the top available centers in the free agency," said Woike.

Finney-Smith opted out of his $15.4 million player option on Sunday. 

He will be a free agent, and the expectation is he will sign with the Rockets. 

This story will be updated…. 

