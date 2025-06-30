Lakers ‘Bracing' to Lose Dorian Finney-Smith to West Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly ‘bracing' themselves to lose their forward Dorian Finney-Smith to their West rival, the Houston Rockets.
Dan Woike of The Athletic shared the news.
“The loss of a valuable wing like Finney-Smith — and a beloved teammate of Dončić — will create a void on the perimeter, but his exit will open up a pathway for the Lakers to be aggressive targeting the top available centers in the free agency," said Woike.
Finney-Smith opted out of his $15.4 million player option on Sunday.
He will be a free agent, and the expectation is he will sign with the Rockets.
