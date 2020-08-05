Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo Is Rejoining Team In Bubble 'Very Soon'

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Rajon Rondo (fractured right thumb) will rejoin the Lakers inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World "very soon."

"He’s definitely going to come back into the bubble very soon," Vogel said after Lakers practice Tuesday. "I think he’s making -- I’m not sure the exact details of it -- but I think he’s making his way to Florida tomorrow and will spend a certain period of time outside of the bubble before he’s reintegrated inside of the bubble."

Rondo sustained the injury in the team's second practice in the bubble on July 12. He left Florida and had successful surgery on his thumb on July 15.

Rondo is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks, meaning between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6. The first round of the playoffs begin Aug. 17 and the conference semifinals begin Aug. 31.

Rondo was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game this season for the Lakers before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers are 14-1 when he scores 10 or more points in a game.

The Lakers have long talked about how essential the 34-year-old guard will be to their team in the postseason. He's a four-time All-Star and a one-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008.