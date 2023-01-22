Lakers: Dennis Schröder Unpacks Game-Clinching Steal And Layup Vs. Grizzlies

With so much anticipation built in the final minute of Friday’s close game, all eyes were on Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder, as he helped seal the 122-121 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

There were 13.2 seconds left in the game when Schroder knocked down two free throws to close the margin down to one point. As the Grizzlies inbounded the ball for their final play, Schroder stripped the ball away from Desmond Bane.

Crypto.com Arena erupted as the German then took the ball down the court for the bucket and the and-1 to solidify L.A.’s win.

In his post-game interview with Malika Andrews, Schroder details the game-winning play:

“I just made a play on the ball. Coach said we should trap first and I just went to go get it, stabbed at it, ball went loose, and I just attacked the basket.”

The 6’1’’ point guard ended the night with 19 points and 8 assists while grabbing 8 rebounds.

It was an intense final stretch of the fourth quarter after the Grizzlies took their final possession. They had a chance to tie up the game after Wenyen Gabriel fouled Brandon Clarke while going up for the rebound.

Luckily for the Purple and Gold, the Grizzlies' power forward split the two free throws. With that, the Lakers were able to walk away on top and snap the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak. Most importantly, the team battled it out and remained persistent on defense.

Schroder expounded on his performance and what this thrilling victory means for the team moving forward:

“It’s a team game. Everybody gotta just chip in and do their job. LeBron, Russ, and AD— when he comes back,— they’re the head of the snake. But everybody just gotta chip in and that’s what we did tonight.”

This time around, Schroder was the main hero as he took charge and helped in completing the Laker's come-from-behind win.