Lakers News: Team Expected to Hold Pride Night

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to continue the tradition of hosting Pride Night to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ month. On Tuesday, October 12, versus the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers will support members of the pride community as the theme of the evening.

The late Kobe Bryant was an ardent support for the LGBTQ community, but it was the infamous clip in 2011, when he was caught using a homophobic slur at a referee during a game. After that incident, Bryant publicly vowed that he would do more for the underrepresented community and true to form, he was right.

After Jason Collins came out to the world and announced that he was gay, Bryant showed support of the former NBA big man.

Bryant even went out of his way to correct Twitter trolls on how to refrain from using certain phrases that were hurtful to the pride community.

This was over eight years ago, so it must feel like a lifetime ago, but Bryant realized he had the platform to educate his fanbase and the world on something that needed to be addressed. He used his past embarrassments to turn that around to create success, something Bryant was no stranger of doing.

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will be presented with the annual “Laces of Unity” Award. This award recognizes people in the sports community who have done a great amount to help the LGBTQ community. Jason Collins and former MLS player Robbie Rogers were recipients of the award the last two years respectively.

Fans will be encouraged to use #LAKERSPRIDENIGHT on social media to show support throughout the game.