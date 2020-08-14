SI.com
Lakers' First-Round Playoff Schedule Has Been Released

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers open their first-round playoff series on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT against either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Portland Trail Blazers. 

The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers will participate in the NBA's first-ever play-in tournament for the eighth seed this weekend at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

The Trail Blazers (35-39) are in eighth place and the Grizzlies (34-39) are in ninth. The first play-in game in Saturday at 11:30 a.m. PT on ABC. If a second game is necessary, it will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. PT on ABC. 

The Trail Blazers need only one win to advance. The Grizzlies would need to win both games to make the postseason. 

The Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010, finishing the regular season with a record of 52-19. 

Here is their first round playoff schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, August 18, at 6 p.m. PT on TNT

Game 2: Thursday, August 20, at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, August 22, at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC

Game 4: Monday, August 24, at 6 p.m. PT on TNT

Game 5, if necessary: Wednesday, August 26, TBD

Game 6, if necessary: Friday, August 28, TBD

Game 7, if necessary: Sunday, August 30, TBD

