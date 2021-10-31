Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Lakers: Former Teammates Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schröder Exchange Words With New Teams

    No love between these two former Lakers.
    Author:

    Players move on from teams, it happens. But sometimes, we don't get to see the drama between players until they've already moved on from their teams. Lakers fans got to see a little bit of that on Saturday night in the Celtics vs. Wizards game. 

    Former Lakers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schröder were both on the court in that game. Both players were part of the squad that was knocked out of the playoffs last season. 

    But on Saturday night, it looked like there was no love between the two former Lakers. Harrell drove past Schröder early in the game and spun around him for the bucket. He later ran down the court appearing to call Dennis 'trash' in the process. 

    Whatever bad blood there is between the two players, fans are getting to see it play out on the court. The two played just one season together in Los Angeles before moving on to new teams. 

    Harrell picked up his player option with the Lakers and was dealt to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. Meanwhile, Schröder declined a huge $84 million extension from the Lakers and ended up with the Celtics on a roughly $6 million deal. 

