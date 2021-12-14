Lakers Frank Vogel says L.A. is 'Making Progress' as a Team

The Lakers appear to have finally found some kind of momentum after their win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Although, even with injuries still prominent on this L.A. team, as they face off against higher-ranked teams, criticism will follow. With that said, the Lakers are very familiar with the comments they have been receiving so far this season.

After the Lakers matchup against the Magic, head coach Frank Vogel spoke with the media and talked about the team as a whole.

"You know it's easy to just say, 'Hey, you guys are not playing hard enough,' you know? But the reality is you have to be direct and precise in terms of what you're talking about," Vogel said. "You guys are not running the floor hard enough. You're not sprinting back in transition hard enough. You're not crashing the glass hard enough. You're not screening and getting out of screens fast enough. You're not cutting. All these things that just fall in the bucket of effort and playing harder than your opponent, you've got to be precise with those things. You've got to coach those things hard. And that's what we're doing with our group. We're making progress."

As easy as it is for Frank Vogel to just tell his players what to do and to be better, the only way this L.A. team gets better is by putting in the work. Vogel has seen that and says that the Lakers are making progress. LeBron James, for example, had at least 30 points in his last two games. Alongside that, even with Anthony Davis being out for the last two games, he is still one of the leaders in points per game for the Lakers. Truly, the only major issue for this team is defense.

As the Lakers continue to battle injuries, they will have another day off before they find themselves back out on the court and hopefully with one of their star players, Anthony Davis, who is listed as day-to-day.

The Laker's next matchup is on Wednesday, December 15th.