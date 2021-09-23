Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka Says All Lakers Will Be Vaccinated By Opening Night

The Lakers will know how to take a shot!

Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters today that all players on the Lakers active roster will be fully vaccinated by opening night.

In a recent article here at SI the proposition of how difficult it could be to have some vaccinated players and some un-vaccinated players was discussed, especially in big markets like LA.

In August, the Lakers announced that they were requiring all full-time office employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This, with limited exceptions. Since the players aren't office employees, this rule did not apply to them. It is completely uncertain how many Laker players are currently vaccinated, but it appears that by opening night, the entire roster will have gotten the jab.

The Lakers will open the 2021-2022 season at Staples Center hosting the Golden State Warriors