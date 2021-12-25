Lakers Have Had the Most Starting Lineups of the NBA

We all know by now. The Lakers have not had much continuity this season at all. Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn started this year on the injured list, and only Ariza has managed to return recently to play. Then, as most of the team seemed to be inching closer to full strength, the COVID outbreak happened, and the team lost as many as six players at one time just last week. All of this doesn't even include how Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least a month of time with a MCL sprain.

With over a quarter of the season in the books, we now have substantial evidence to back up the Lakers lack of reps on the court together. LA Daily News Kyle Goon dug out some statistics that show how the Lakers have used 18 different starting lineups, the most of any team. To make matters worse, the team has not played over four games with any one starting lineup.

Goon also mentioned how teams with the most played lineups this year are the ones at the top: Golden State, Utah, and Phoenix. All of these lineups have played around 350 minutes together. In contrast, the Lakers do not have a single lineup that has played over 55 minutes together.

After Thursday’s loss, James acknowledged how the team really has not had time together to figure things out.

“We were just trying to figure out what’s the best way for us to win and how do we win and what’s the best lineups to have on the floor. Then we could get better, better and better. We literally have not had an opportunity to log in anything. We have no chemistry with any lineup from a simple fact that we didn’t log enough minutes.”

According to NBA.com Stats, the Lakers are second worse in turnovers with 529 total (before Christmas game). Turnovers and second chance points have been two of the biggest weaknesses for the team this season.

Maybe, the Lakers should have seen this coming. The team is currently the oldest squad in the league. Injuries are quick to happen, and slower to recover when guys are older. The Lakers will need all the good luck they can get from the basketball gods in order to turn around the season in 2022.