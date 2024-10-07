Lakers HC JJ Redick Talks Changing Relationship with Ex-Pod Co-Host LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers are led by a new leader entering the 2024-25 season, and he goes by the name of JJ Redick. Redick is a first-time head coach, and it doesn't start any more challenging than the Lakers.
The Lakers are mostly always in win-now mode, and that couldn't be more true this season. The Lakers, led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, will look to get back to the mountaintop.
It won't be easy, but the Lakers are confident they have the necessary pieces. It will start with Redick. He has a lot on his plate now, including how he will handle his former podcast co-host, James.
James will enter his 22nd season in the NBA and is still at the top of his game. Only Redick knows how he will handle his new star player. With this new relationship ahead of these two former co-hosts, Redick spoke on the dynamic of their relationship as the season approaches.
"Yeah, I think it's in the early stages of that relationship, particularly because LeBron was doing USA basketball for most of the summer," Redick said. "I'm not exactly sure where he went, but he gave himself a nice vacation. But he's been back in the gym the last two weeks. And I think the biggest thing is just communication on all levels. I was constantly texting him and AD once they finished up in Paris as we sort of built out our languages. We just sent him our potential installs of offensive sets, our languages, defensively and offensively, talking through things with him on the court since he's been here. So I think the biggest thing is just the communication that we already inherently have that's just continuing to grow."
Although Redick and James are almost the same age, they must still enter a new dynamic as player and coach. It was clear that they were close as they had their podcast together, "Mind The Game," towards the end of the 2023-24 season.
Many speculated on whether James played a role in the coaching search and whether he vouched for Redick, but both declined those allegations.
Nonetheless, at the end of September, we sit with these two doing all they can to lead L.A. back to glory. It won't be an easy task, but we'll see if the Lakers have enough and if Redick is the guy for the job.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Previews LA's Plan to Handle Aging LeBron James