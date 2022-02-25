Lakers: Kobe Bryant and Gigi Mamba Sweatshirts Sell Out in 24 Minutes

On 2/24, the Mamba Mambacita Foundation released special apparel to honor the Lakers legend and his daughter. The hoodie that came out today sold out almost immediately, and it fitting was off of the shelves in 24 minutes.

Vanessa Bryant made the announcement on her Instagram yesterday that the hoodies would be released today. Gigi wore number 2 when she was playing basketball, and obviously Kobe wore 24 for the second part of his storied career.

"100% of the net proceeds will go towards furthering the Foundation’s mission for creating impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports."

Bryant launched the Mambacita clothing on what would have been Gigi's 15th birthday on May 1, 2021. All proceeds from that clothing line have gone towards charitable work to help underserved athletes and children in sports.

The hoodie that went on sale today featured the numbers 2, 8, and 24 on the hood and sleeve. The Mamba Mambacita Foundation logo was featured on the front of the hoodies before they sold out.

No word yet on if there will be a restock coming, but you can bet Lakers fans all over will be vying to get theirs.



