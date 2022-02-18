Lakers: Kobe Bryant and His GOAT Mountain

It's a well-established fact that Kobe Bryant constantly asked Michael Jordan for advice and insight on how to become one of the greatest of all-time. However, MJ wasn't the only NBA legend that Kobe solicited for advice.

Back in 2019, Kobe discussed the other members of his "G.O.A.T. Mountain" that he went to for counsel during his playing days.

"I would say to them. 'What did you do? What were your experiences?'.So I went to them to understand the ins and outs of the game. How they approached things and their level of detail and obsessiveness."

As one would expect, Kobe's G.O.A.T. list is hard to argue with.

Magic Johnson

A fellow LA sports icon, Magic won five NBA finals, three Finals MVPs, and three league MVPs with the Lakers. Magic transformed the sport of basketball. His other-worldy passing ability, leadership, and immense desire to win helped revitalize the NBA in the '80s. His laundry list of accolades are impressive, but his winning-over-anything mentality is likely want inspired Kobe.

Michael Jordan

Kobe would famously text his six-time champion big brother at all hours of the day. Whether it was 11PM or 2AM, Kobe would hound Jordan for tips on post-up moves, footwork, the triangle offense, and everything in between. The two were grew incredibly close over the years and there's no doubt that Jordan's advice helped propel Kobe's career.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Olajuwon has instructed many NBA players on how to become better post-up players, but Kobe might have been his greatest pupil. Olajuwon helped turn Kobe's post-up game from good to lethal.

Like Kobe, "The Dream" was a complete player. He could defend, score, rebound, pass unlike any big man we've ever seen.

Olajuwon was nine-time All NBA defensive player, league MVP, and two-time NBA champion.

Jerry West

West was instrumental in bringing Kobe to LA in 1996. The former Lakers GM and superstar quickly identified a teenage Kobe as a surefire NBA stud. West admitted he "spent days" to execute the trade that brought Kobe to LA. That's how special West knew Kobe was going to be.

Once West landed Kobe, the 17-year-old Kobe was a frequent guest at the West family dinner table. West and Kobe had an intimate relationship and those dinner-table conversation surely helped shape the young Kobe into the player he became.

The Logo was also the one who told Kobe that "under no circumstances" should he sign with the Clippers in free agency.

West has the distinction of being the only player in NBA history to win the Finals MVP (1969) despite his team losing the series.

Oscar Robertson

The "Big O" was another transcendent NBA player. The 6'5" point guard re-defined what a guard could do in the NBA. Robertson famously averaged a triple-double in the '61-'62 season, but he did more than fill up the stat sheet.

The eleven-time All-NBA team member captured the '71 championship alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Bill Russell

It takes a lot for a Boston Celtic to be revered by a Lakers, but the wisdom of a 11-time NBA champion is worth its weight in gold.

In an interview, Kobe discussed the advice the captain of the Celtic's dynasty game him.