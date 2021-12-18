Lakers: Kobe Bryant Was the First Thing That Came to Isaiah Thomas Mind

Growing up, Isaiah Thomas was a huge Lakers fan because of his father, James, who was from Inglewood. Naturally, Thomas grew up as an avid fan of the late great Kobe Bryant.

As Thomas was making a name for himself in Boston, he got in touch with Bryant to pick his brain on things Thomas could learn on the court. Through game film, the Black Mamba advised Thomas on things he had never thought about before. The two kept in touch over the years via text, and Bryant even reached out to Thomas after the tragic death of his sister, Chyna.

Through Thomas tenure with the Wizards or any other team, he would openly speak about the influence and impact Bryant has on his game. Last year when Thomas played a handful of games for the Pelicans, he honored the late great Bryant by wearing No. 24.

Thomas had his first stint with the Lakers back in 2018, when he was traded midseason from he Cavaliers to the Lakers. He averaged 15.6 points with five assists over 17 games for the purple and gold that year. As always, Bryant was a constant in Thomas’ ear that season too.

After Thomas was reached out this past week to sign a contract with the Lakers, the first thing that entered his mind was the late Kobe Bryant. After Friday’s game, he spoke on what Bryant meant to him over his career.

“It’s just weird he’s not here at all. For me to put on a Laker uniform again. After Rob called me the first thing I thought of was Kobe…what would Kobe think about this, he would always send me a text when something dope happened. I wish he was here, not just for myself, but for everyone...he was someone that was very important in my life. It is different this time around to not be able to text him and talk to him, especially with the opportunity I have with this ten-day contract.”

As much as a killer as Kobe was on the hardwood, countless players in today’s game have openly talked about Bryants’ willingness to give advice to help enhance their games. It is truly devastating he is gone so soon, but he will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy with future generations.