Lakers: LeBron James Claims That His Hit on Isaiah Stewart Was Not Intentional

LBJ said that he did not mean to hit the young center.

By now, you've probably already seen the clip 100 or more times. Lakers star LeBron James caught Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face with a closed fist and sparked a brawl over the weekend. But it was Stewart's reaction that really went viral.

Stewart went after coaches and players on his own team trying to get to LeBron. Nothing was going to stop the big man from taking out his frustrations on the Lakers, not even a very bloody face.

But Stewart and James were both ejected and both served suspensions from the league. After the Lakers win on Wednesday in Indiana, James explained that it was not intentional and never meant to hit Stewart.

I knew right away I caught some part of his head. So, I went over to apologize to him and obviously you guys seen what happened after that. But definitely an accidental… Definitely I’m not that type of player, so I hate to see what escalated after that… I thought it warranted an ejection because of what happened after that… But a suspension, I didn’t think that was it warranted, but the league made that call.

It's tough to make a judgment call, but James has never been known as that kind of player. So if he says that he did not mean to hit Stewart, he probably didn't. But we'll leave that up to you to watch and decide.

The Lakers take on the Kings back at home on Friday night after a rough road trip. They come back to Staples with a 10-10 record and looking to get back into the winning side of things.