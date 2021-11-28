Lakers: LeBron James Listed as Questionable Again, Anthony Davis Late Add to Injury Report

The Lakers host the Detroit Pistons, in what is to be an anticipated matchup between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James after last week’s brush-up.

On Friday, the Lakers were the healthiest at any point of the season. Only Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza were inactive from injuries. However, the game went into triple overtime, so it was definitely taxing for a lot of the older players.

LeBron James played 50 minutes in Friday’s triple overtime loss. He has been listed as questionable for much of the ten games he’s played in, and he will again be listed as questionable tonight. It would be shocking to see him miss tonight’s game, especially in a rematch against Stewart, so expect James to be out there for his eleventh game this season.

Anthony Davis was a late add to the injury report, with a probable tag for a head contusion. He suffered an elbow to the head during the Sacramento game. Davis surprisingly has only missed one game this season earlier this week, when he was sick with a non-COVID illness.

The Lakers look to get back to .500 after Friday’s disappointing loss to the Kings. However, it will probably not be a walk in the park victory tonight, especially with how Stewart was dominating the paint against the Lakers before he was ejected.