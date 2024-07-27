Lakers' LeBron James On Being Part of 2024 Olympics: 'It's Another Special Moment'
As Team USA men's basketball gets ready to start their quest for the gold medal, they are led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Despite being the oldest player on the roster, James has taken a leadership role and has been playing like one of the better guys on the team.
This will likely be his last time at the Olympics due to his retirement coming up shortly. So James has been trying to soak everything in as much as he can while with the team.
He reflected on it all via Team USA's official social media account.
“I mean I think what’s different is always a new experience. New group of guys, some guys have never been Olympians before so you want them to see the whole moment of being here in Paris,” James said. “So it’s a great opportunity for myself to continue to inspire the next generation and super excited to be here man."
The different countries took boats over to where the opening ceremonies were being held, a change from the event normally being held in an arena of some sort. While the opening ceremony had some mixed reviews, James was just happy to be part of it all.
“Like I said, I’ve been a part of Athens, Greece. The Athen Games, the Beijing Games, the London Games and now the Paris Games. They always special in their own right. It’s 2024 and it’s another special moment not only for this country of France but also for us, other Olympians that’s here representing the United States of America.”
The younger players on Team USA's roster look to James to set the example as he is the veteran of the games. It can be overwhelming for some so James has taken the chance to inspire his teammates once again.
Team USA starts the journey for the gold medal on Sunday morning against Serbia and a familiar foe in Nikola Jokic. Tip-off for the game is expected at 8:15 a.m. PT.
