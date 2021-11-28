Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Isaiah Stewart's Accusation
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Isaiah Stewart's Accusation

    Things might get testy in Sunday's matchup between the Lakers and Pistons.
    Author:

    Things might get testy in Sunday's matchup between the Lakers and Pistons.

    Exactly a week ago, the Lakers and Pistons were engaged in the most intense confrontation of the season. During a free throw attempt, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were boxing out. As they were trying to untangle themselves, James flung his arm at Stewart to get Stewarts' arms off his, but in the process James elbow caught Stewart squarely in the face. The aftermath caused Stewart to lose his cool, as tried to attack the entire Lakers bench multiple times.

    The scuffle lead to a one-game suspension for LeBron James, and two games for Isaiah Stewart.

    After Friday’s game against the Clippers, Isaiah Stewart reiterated that he did not think James’ elbow was accidental.

    Read More

    “This is going to be my last time addressing it, I watched the film, me personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident.”

    LeBron got a chance to address what Stewart had said earlier about the incident after the Lakers loss to the Kings on Friday. He went in full detail on the play that got Stewart hit in the face.

    “I saw his comments today and he felt it was intentional or wasn’t an accident, going [on the] record again saying it was. The actual chop down was on purpose to get his arm off of me. That part was on purpose but the point of my hand hitting his face was not on purpose. You can literally go through numerous of plays in the NBA where guys are chopping down on guys’ arms or hands trying to get them off of them. And if you really look at the play closely, he kind of got off balance when I chopped down and that’s how his head went into my hand.

    So, it wasn’t intentional at all. I’ve never been that player. I’ve never ever tried to seek a face contact like that. It’s just not a part of my game or a part of basketball at all. But I don’t go into that game with any expectation besides us trying to come out victorious and get back to .500. That is the most important thing and that’s always been my mindset.”

    In all of LeBron James 19 years in the NBA, he has never been known for being a dirty player. There has been much debate amongst fans on if James’ elbow was accidental or not. As for the players, it’s going to look like both James and Stewart will just have to agree to disagree sooner than later, because both teams will matchup at Staples Center tonight. 

    isaiahstewart
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Isaiah Stewart's Accusation

    13 seconds ago
    anthony davis 11-15 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Rival Coach Gives Honest Assessment on Teams’ Struggles

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16988200
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Jumpshot Efficiency is the Worse in the League

    15 hours ago
    frank-vogel1
    News

    Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Seat Gets Warmer

    17 hours ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Admits He Played a Horrible Game on Friday Night

    18 hours ago
    vanessa-bryant
    News

    Lakers: LA County Officials Motions to Dismiss Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit

    20 hours ago
    ad-freethrows
    News

    Lakers Anthony Davis on How LA Can Improve Amid Triple-Overtime Loss

    21 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Fined $15k For An Obscene Gesture On the Court

    23 hours ago