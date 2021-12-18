Lakers Likely Not Planning to Practice or Have Shootaround for Now

With the upswing in players entering health and safety protocols the past couple weeks, the NBA is desperately trying to avoid postponing too many games. It seems like every morning there are three to five new players that enter protocols. With the holidays coming up, things don’t look like they will be getting better anytime soon.

The Lakers themselves have been hit with health and safety protocols. As of now, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, and Kendrick Nunn remain in protocol.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA and NBPA have reached an agreement for new COVID protocols during the holidays, with daily testing and an increased use of masks. These regulations are expected to run from December 26 to January 8, in anticipation for gatherings for Christmas and New Years.

During the Minnesota pre-game media session, coach Frank Vogel spoke on how most of the guys are practically not practicing or participating in shoot around anymore.

“We had an opportunity to get some light work in Dallas on the court, but we were told everybody that participated on the court would have to wear masks, and that didn’t seem to make sense for us. The same thing for considering shootaround today. We likely would not have, but guys would have to wear a mask while shooting or working. So, there’s less guys shooting, and us doing less practicing because of those rules.”

Wearing a mask is already a nuisance for many people, but wearing one and exercising just makes it that much more difficult to breathe normally. The Lakers already do not practice as much this season, but less repetition and practice would only hurt their in-game performance. The team is already ridden with injuries and they need to somehow get more time on the court together to improve their chances.

Maybe this was the reason the Lakers struggled to shoot throughout the evening. They converted on a pathetic 38.5% from the field with 28% from downtown in Minnesota. The Lakers and Wolves also combined to set an atrocious record shooting the ball from three for the first quarter.