    October 29, 2021
    Lakers: NBA Insider Indicates LeBron James May Be Available for LA Friday Night Versus Cavaliers

    Is King James going to play on the floor against his hometown team?
    Author:

    After losing a disastrous game to the Thunder on Wednesday night, the Lakers may have LeBron James back on the floor for their game against the Cavaliers on Friday.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Today recently to provide his most recent 'woj bomb' about James.

    "I'm told there's some optimism that LeBron James will be able to return to the Lakers lineup Friday against the Cavaliers. Obviously, he missed their games in San Antonio and the loss at Oklahoma City last night, but that there's optimism that that sore ankle certainly has improved and that he can be back on the court against a very improved cavalier team."

    Father Time Is Undefeated

    Over the past few seasons, James' games played are as such. 55, 67, and 45. The argument can be made that other than his injury in his first year in LA, the next two seasons had an abnormal amount of strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic bleeding into the calendar in ways previously unprecedented. It's a strong argument. That is a factor, but the other more obvious observation is that Father Time is undefeated. Even for a player like James, who takes better care of his body than possibly anyone in NBA history, he just cannot play 82 games a season and then another 15+ in the postseason. Ankles will be tender, legs sore, etc. 

    Laker fans can only hope the rest of the roster can pick up the slack when these inevitabilities occur. 

