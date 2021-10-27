Lakers News: Anthony Davis Gives Uncertain Update on His Knee Pain

The Lakers were already down LeBron James on Tuesday night in San Antonio. Looking to right the ship and keep the wins going early on in the year, Frank Vogel relied heavily on some role players to get the job done.

Luckily, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook showed up to play. Even with the Spurs bringing the energy and holding the lead for much of the game, the Lakers stormed back and took their second win of the season after an overtime effort.

But there was a moment in the fourth quarter that felt like it could have potentially taken the air out of the team. Anthony Davis went down hard under the rim and stayed down for a while. But he eventually got back up and walked off some knee pain before helping take over in overtime.

After the game, AD gave a little bit of an uncertain update on his knee injury sustained late in the fourth.

On a box out, I mean he was doing his job flying in. And then but I was still kind of playing it on the ground and you know he ran into my knee, like a little stinger. I started moving and it kind of went away and I kept playing still felt it a little bit but tried to finish the game. We'll see how it is when I wake up tomorrow.

Davis noted that if testing needed to be done on his knee, it would be done the following day. He noted that adrenaline taking over in the game would eventually wear off and that he would be able to better assess how he was feeling on Wednesday morning.

The good news is that the Lakers have the depth and the stars to make up for his absence if they need to play it safe with him. Los Angeles has shown in the past that they're willing to sit him rather than risk further injury.

If LeBron remains out on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, it could get a little bit more difficult for Vogel and his squad.