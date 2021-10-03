Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Has High Praise for Star-Studded LA Squad

The NBA regular season will begin in a matter of weeks and fans are patiently waiting to watch all of the action from the Lakers. Over the offseason, the Lakers organization made a big move by signing NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony. With that said, recently, while speaking with media, Anthony gave the ultimate praise for this newly formed Lakers team.

"This team, you know, I kind of look at like the USA Team, in a sense. There is so much talent, you got to figure out what works together, what doesn't work together, how it works together, how it all comes together. Again, at this point, whatever we need to do, let's do it..."

That is a high compliment from a player who has been in this league for a long time. Anthony has played around star athletes throughout his entire career, so he knows talent when he sees it.

The Lakers have Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony now on the same team as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, that is not where it ends. The team brought back Dwight Howard who was there for the Laker's most recent Championship win in 2020.

Anthony also talked about how he is ready to do whatever the Lakers require from him even if that means he is not a starter. Having this amount of skill on one team can be a lot to handle, but it helps to have players like Anthony, who is open to anything.

The Lakers are stacked with stars and it is only a matter of time before fans get to see if the team can make it a Championship season.