Carmelo Anthony Is Open To Fill Any Role The Lakers Need

A few seasons ago, Carmelo Anthony was a man averaging 28 points a game and 7 rebounds. He won the scoring title in 2012-13. That was not the first season he put up numbers like that. Most superstars like that, even into their twilight years, would be on a team and would demand and be assured a starting lineup spot and as many shots a game as he wanted.

Anthony is now a Laker in 2021-22. He's not demanding a starting role, or even expecting one. He is happy to play whatever role is asked of him.

"At this point, man, whatever we need to do, let's do it. It ain't ... 'I can't sit,' and, 'Oh, I want to start,' 'I want to come off the bench.' Whatever it is, it is. I've had experience being a starter for 18, 17 years and had an experience of coming off the bench for one year. It's not something I think about."

There is a not a single ounce of pretense in that statement. No diva presence in those words. Anthony is ready to do what is necessary.

Coach Frank Vogel knows that having Anthony is a big weapon. He knows Anthony is going to be a huge for the Lakers.

"When we spoke before he signed here, I told him that I envisioned a big role on this team. I don't know what that's going to look like, whether he's going to start, whether he's going to come off the bench, but that he's going to be a factor for us."

The real key is whether Anthony has some fire and fuel left in the tank. If his words hold that truth, the Lakers have a hungry Anthony ready to win.

"I'm still able to do what I do, man, at a high clip. But the No. 1 thing, I'm still passionate about it. I haven't lost my passion. My love for game is, I think now, at an all-time high."

'Melo is ready to ball.