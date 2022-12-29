Lakers News: Darvin Ham Credits "Competitive Defensive Focus" For Magic Victory

One of the biggest problems with losing Anthony Davis the past couple of games has been the downfall of the defense. During their four game losing streak the Lakers gave up at-least 124 points in each game but turned it around and held the Magic to 110 points in their win.

It's been a tough season for the Lakers who have had a hard time clicking together at the right time. When the offense is hot, the defense gives up big points.

The Lakers were able to click together against the Magic and Darvin Ham credits the defensive focus that helped end the Lakers losing streak (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"We talked about it this morning at shoot around. Focusing on ourselves and trying to get better. We made sure we came out with a competitive defensive focus and we were +1 for the quarter. It's a never ending journey to try to improve the effort game after game."

In such a high powered offensive league, defense is the key that will help propel any team over the top. As they say, defense wins championships and the Lakers need a lot of help moving forward.

Davis being down with his injury doesn't help the Lakers who have struggled recently to keep teams from scoring, especially in the paint. What the Lakers lack in defense they have made up with offensive efficiency, but how long will they be able to keep this up?

The hope is for Davis to come back sooner rather than later, but the tough journey continues for the aging roster.