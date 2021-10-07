Lakers News: Devin Booker Honors Kobe Bryant In NBA's 75th Anniversary Video

The NBA's 75th anniversary is right around the corner. Phoenix Suns players Chris Paul and Devin Booker are both featured in the video.

In the video, Booker pauses a moment to take in a mural of Kobe, and on the mural is the phrase "Be Legendary." The quote is what Bryant wrote on Booker's shoes after Bryant played his last game in Phoenix. Booker also has this quote tattooed on himself.

In the ad, Booker salutes the mural before the scene ends.

The ad is narrated by actor Michael B Jordan and features a plethora of NBA legends of the past and present. Among the legends are Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Dikembe Mutombo, Gary Payton, Jerry West, Bill Walton, Isiah Thomas, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Larry Bird. Current Lakers LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis also make an appearance.

Kobe Bryant's Legacy in the NBA will live on for generations, but especially this one. Booker, like many players, was visibly shaken the night Bryant's death was announced. Having his words tattooed on his body is a tremendous sign of honor and love, and surely a reminder to give his best at all times.

The NBA celebrating its 75th year is truly a cause for celebration. A lot has happened since 1946 including social change and the world, changing entirely. The NBA is 75 years old now, perhaps the Lakers can win an 18th championship this season to celebrate it.