Lakers News: Former Laker Legend Talks Anthony Davis' Preseason Debut

It appears even Laker legends are already evaluating early preseason performances, continuing with 'too early' prognostications. To be fair, Anthony Davis is such a critical part of the Lakers' success, so we will forgive anyone reading too much into his first preseason performance.

We will also take it to heart because it was Lakers legend, Robert Horry. "Big Shot" Rob as he is known, has hit some of the biggest Laker shots in franchise history. I'll use any excuse to share this clip, so enjoy this from the 2002 Western Conference Finals, game 4.

This is not the only big shot Horry hit in his career as a Laker. There were many, but he'll always be remembered for that one.

Horry was recently on Spectrum SportNet, and he had good things to say about Davis.

“I think you go by the eyeball test like I always say. I watched his movements, his movements looked good, his body looked good. A lot of times when you watch a guy, you want to see how their breathing is. His breathing was good, didn’t look like he was tired. That means he came into this preseason in shape. So I’m excited to see what he looks like when we get the other big dogs because that’s the true test — is he allowed, is he able to play AD game with the new guy Russ."

A lot has been made about Davis' offseason training. Reports were that he was looking to be more physically imposing and ready to play a long season. Horry seems to echo that in his quote.

When asked about Davis' role this year, Horry also liked what Davis brings to the court.

“When you got a big that can’t come out, you shooting with the three. When you got a big who couldn’t guard you, you take him in the post. AD is so versatile that he should be able to do a little bit of everything and he is that key for us to be successful.”

Davis' versatility as a big man is what makes him dangerous. He has one of the best post games in the NBA, but Davis is also confident in taking an outside jump shot. Davis can really do it all, and Horry and the rest of the league are taking note.