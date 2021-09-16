Lakers News: Old Teammate of LeBron James Chooses Vince Carter Over Him

Richard Jefferson put together quite the career during his 17-year run in the NBA. The former forward spent time on 8 different teams including the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Denver Nuggets.

Not many players can stretch their career out as long as he did, but old teammate, LeBron James, may know a thing or two about staving off father time. The two were teammates together in Cleveland during the team's 2016 championship run. With that being said Jefferson had a front row seat of the James' dominance.

Still, he doesn't think LeBron is the most gifted basketball player to step on the court. While on ESPN's "The Jump," Jefferson stated that he believes Vince Carter has a leg up on the King.

“I have never seen anything like Vince Carter. I was fortunate enough to play with LeBron. But there was nothing that I have ever seen this man not be able to do. Left-hand finishes, left-hand dunks, 360 layups, handle it like a point guard. … To me, he is the most talented player I have ever seen in my life.”

Related: Former NBA Champion Doesn't Consider Anthony Davis a Top 5 Player

Jefferson may be right in that Carter could do some amazing things while on the court, but so can LeBron. They're both immensely talented individuals who racked up numerous accolades.

Carter played in parts of 22 seasons in the NBA where he was made an All-Star 8 times, won a Rookie of the Year Award, won an NBA Slam Dunk Contest, etc. One thing Carter wasn't able to do was reach the NBA Finals. LeBron on the other hand has reached that point many teams en route to 4 championships.

While anyone can and probably will debate Jefferson's claim, it would be interesting to see what LeBron has to say to his old teammate.