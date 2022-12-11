Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart

The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.

Though the Lakers suffered a heartbreaking loss on Friday night against the 76ers, their fourth quarter comeback displayed the team’s ability to push through.

All the way down to the last seconds of regulation, Los Angeles fought as a collective to remain in the game and send it to overtime.

During the end of the fourth, a victory appeared to be in such close proximity for the Lakers at Wells Fargo Center, but after missing important shots and losing steam in OT, the team was left with stinging results.

Following the game, Russell Westbrook was asked what such a hard-fought game reveals about the team’s:

“It shows the resiliency of the group. It shows that when we collectively put our mind to do the right thing to do the right thing and play the right way we give ourselves a chance to win games and you’ve seen a little bit of that tonight.”

Westbrook ended the night with 12 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds, and passing for 11 assists. Along with his efforts, Davis wound up finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Although the big man sat on the bench much of the first half due to early foul trouble, the team competed and shared the ball well, with players beyond the Big Three providing some help.

Players like Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV put up solid numbers for the team, with Reaves specifically playing a big part in the team's fourth-quarter surge.

Westbrook addressed what the shared, determined effort meant to him:

“Speaking for myself, I think the moment you lay it out on the line, you can live with the results. I know that I can and I know the rest of the guys can. You lay it on the line and whatever happens after that, happens. You move on. You be grateful and thankful to go out and compete and get ready for the next one.”

Despite the outcome, Los Angeles deserves credit for how they took advantage in the fourth and managed to stay in the game after trailing by nine with 30 seconds left.

As the team continues to grow and learn from devastating losses like these, they’ll aim for a victory over the Detroit Pistons to close out this road-trip on a high note.