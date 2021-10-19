    • October 19, 2021
    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Talks Minutes For The Big Three

    The Big 3's minutes are going to be monitored as much as possible.
    Lakers coach Frank Vogel knows the 'big three' are going to have to have their minutes and playing time monitored. Anthony Davis is a player with a lot of injury tendencies and coming off of some injuries in years past, Russell Westbrook is a point guard going into his 14th season, and LeBron James is coming off an injury and into his 45th season. 

    Okay, not his 45th season, but James has been around for a long time.

    Coach Vogel's ideal minute total for James is lower than fans are going to be used to. At least before James arrived in Los Angeles.

    Play the first quarter, then sit for at least half of the 2nd quarter, essentially. At this point despite needing James on the floor, this is a necessity. James is a once-in-a-lifetime NBA talent (and will be a legend when he's finished) but 20 years into a career and you just can't play 48 minutes a game.

    This goes the same for Westbrook.

    Davis is the only player in the big three who will be slightly taking on more minutes.

    Hard to disagree with this. The more minutes Davis can be out there, the better. He has proven already in preseason he is going to be aggressive and may play his best basketball yet in the 2021-22 season. 

    James said that he isn't playing fewer minutes to guard against injury. He said he feels worse when he plays low minutes.

    Based on these statements from Coach Vogel, the three-headed monster of Westbrook, Davis, and James will split minutes and split time with two of them on the floor versus all three at the same time as much as possible. This is an ideal split, as well as trying to get the best out of a player like Carmelo Anthony, who with another prime scorer on the floor will draw fewer double teams.

    The Lakers have a lot of weapons to play with and will use them as best as possible, while also resting and watching their minutes. 

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Talks Minutes For The Big Three

