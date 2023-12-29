Lakers News: Hornets Coach Steve Clifford Scrambles For Excuses Behind Loss To LA

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers seemed to benefit from a much more sensible starting lineup (mandated by an injury to Cam Reddish, but maybe that's just what it will take) in blowing out the Charlotte Hornets, 133-112.

It marked Charlotte's ninth consecutive defeat, a horrific number, to be sure, but it pales in comparison to, say, the San Antonio Spurs' recent 18-game losing streak (ended by a surprise defeat of the Lakers) and the Detroit Pistons' ongoing, record-shattering 28-game run of futility.

According to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford seemed to blame the defeat both on injuries and defensive lapses.

“Our guys have worked hard, (but) they know we’re short-handed,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “This is a tough trip. A lot of times in this league, it’s not just how many injuries you have, but when they come. Unfortunately for us, we’ve had more than our share of injuries, and this is not the time to be short-handed. But we played 41 good minutes the other night (against the Clippers). We were right there. We played about 21 1/2 good minutes tonight. We’ve just got to defend.”

Unfortunately for Steve Clifford, NBA games run 48 minutes, not 21 1/2. Maybe he'll figure that out some day.