With the February 9th NBA trade deadline gradually approaching, it's fair to assume that, at some point, we will get some deals that are a bit more exciting than that snooze-inducing Noah Vonleh-to-the-Spurs deal.

One would certainly hope that your 21-25 Los Angeles Lakers intend to get in on the transactional fun, given that they are, you know, 21-25, and in danger of missing the Western Conference play-in tournament entirely. They are also just a pair of games behind the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors, however, so with Anthony Davis set to come back into the fold soon, and hopefully Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves en route quickly thereafter, it's also quite possible that LA will improve enough without any additions to qualify for at least the tenth seed.

But LeBron James doesn't just want to make the play-in tournament. LeBron James, as he has continually stated, wants to win. Will the Los Angeles front office, as spearheaded by team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, actually consider improving the club's roster?

"I think the Lakers are like a lot of teams who want to add players, add talent," Woj said. "We think it'll start to get a little more serious among teams next week as we get in that two-to-three week period before the trade deadline. I think for the Lakers, a player like Bojan Bogdanovic in Detroit... the price is significant for players like that. There just are not a lot of sellers yet in the marketplace. Multiple draft picks [are needed] for a player like Bogdanovic right now, and what teams have to ask themselves [is], 'For an incremental improvement, how much are we willing to give up?'"