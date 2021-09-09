Lakers News: Is A Ben Simmons 4-Team Trade Looming Where The Lakers Would Get Some Much Needed Shooting?

The Lakers don't need Ben Simmons, but some outside shooting would be huge.

There is no brotherly love in Philadelphia for Ben Simmons these days. This goes both ways, as Ben Simmons has acrimonious feelings for the 76ers.

The 76ers have long since known Ben Simmons was unhappy in Philadelphia and that he wants out. Understandably, the 76ers asking price is pretty high, and so far nobody has come to the table to meet it.

A piece at CBS sports proposed a unique 4-team solution. This would wind up with Ben Simmons on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Houston Rockets would acquire Talen Horton-Tucker, Isaac Okoro, and a protected top-five 1st round pick. Philly would acquire Ricky Rubio, Christian Wood, Colin Sexton and a 2024 first round pick from the Cavaliers, and finally the Lakers would wind up with Seth Curry.

There is a lot of uncertainty in that but for the sake of the Lakers let's play along. The Lakers need (always) outside shooting. Save your "Staples is where shooters go to die" jokes. Seth Curry has the same shooting stroke as the rest of his family, as he has a career %44 from beyond the arc. Over his last three seasons, his outside shooting touch has averaged %45. Seth Curry is a knock-down shooter.

This would be a terrific acquisition for the Lakers. Outside shooting to spread for the floor for two of the best playmakers in the NBA (LeBron James and Russell Westbrook) would make their offense lethal.

This of course all hinges on four teams actually agreeing to a trade. All teams would have to benefit from the trade. Philadelphia may want slightly more impactful players for Ben Simmons.

Still, the Lakers would excel with the acquisition of a shooter like Seth Curry