Lakers News: LeBron James’ No. 6 Jersey Is Finally Here.

The jersey is currently the top seller in most retail stores.

After three seasons with the Lakers, LeBron James will officially return back to No. 6, matching the jersey number he wore in his Space Jam movie and his time with the Miami Heat.

James originally wanted to make the change to No. 6 two seasons ago and gift No. 23 to then incoming superstar Anthony Davis, but per league policy, the NBA requires players to give over a year notice to make the intended jersey number change.

The four-time NBA champion previously wore 6 in three Olympics, and as an ode to Hall of Famer Julius Erving.

Sales for James’ No. 6 officially were available on Thursday and per Fanatics, was the most sold jersey over the first 24 hours it was available. A Fanatics spokesman told sportswriter Arash Markazi, that the jersey was expected to stay as the top seller over Labor Day weekend.

Anthony Davis is expected to keep his No. 3, so No. 23 will be vacant for the time being.

James won his first two NBA titles with No. 6, so perhaps this could be a third one with No. 6.

The last Laker to wear No. 6 was last year’s Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. Outside of James, Eddie Jones is probably the most remembered Laker to have donned that number.